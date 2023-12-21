Clovis police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery

CLOVIS, NM - The Clovis Police Department (CPD) is investigating a robbery reported at a convenience store Wednesday night.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at about 6:50 p.m., Clovis officers were dispatched to 2812 N. Main, La Plaza convenience store, for a report of an armed robbery. Officers spoke with the clerk, who told them two masked men came into the store demanding money.

The clerk told the officers one of the men was armed with a handgun. After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, the men fled from the scene, CPD said, and no one was injured during the robbery. The clerk described the suspects to officers as being Hispanic because they both spoke Spanish.

The Clovis Police Department is seeking two suspects, seen in this still from security camera footage, in connection to a reported armed robbery Wednesday night at 2812 N. Main, La Plaza convenience store. No one was injured during the robbery, according to police. The store clerk described the two suspects as Hispanic, as they both spoke Spanish.

CPD detectives were activated and took over the investigation. Investigators obtained security camera footage showing both male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have any information related to this robbery is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org or provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

