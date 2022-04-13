Clovis resident interacts with cops, dies the next day. Police say it’s ‘a medical event’

A Clovis resident last month died the day after an interaction with officers, but police are not treating it as a death while in custody.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Alamos Avenue near Villa and south of Shaw avenues about 11:45 p.m. March 24 for an adult exhibiting “unusual behavior,” Sgt. Jim Koch said Wednesday.

Police aren’t releasing the person’s gender. Officers attempted to detain the person, whom Koch said was being combative, and the person had some kind of “a medical event,” Koch said.

The person was taken to an area hospital and died the next day, police say.

It is unclear who made the call to 911, police say.

Koch said the incident is under investigation, but it is not so far considered a death while in custody. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is also doing an investigation on the cause of death.

When an officer shoots a person or if they die while in custody it’s routine for the officer to be placed on administrative leave while an investigation is ongoing.

The officers involved in the call in question remain on duty, Koch said.

Clovis officers have body-worn cameras and multiple cameras were on during the incident, Koch said. He could not immediately say how many officers responded.

When and whether the footage will be released depends on the outcome of the investigation, he said.