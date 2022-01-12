Update: Clovis smoke shop shooting was not random, police say. Detectives make arrest

Police in Clovis on Wednesday said a 27-year-old man is in custody in the shooting of a smoke shop clerk Tuesday night near Shaw and Fowler avenues.

The suspect was identified as Harmanpreet Singh of Fresno. He is accused of shooting a female clerk at Clovis Hookah and Cigarettes, with whom he had been in a dating relationship, police said in an update Wednesday.

The victim, who was not identified, was take to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition after the shooting.

Singh was arrested shortly after midnight at his home and booked on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence and felony firearm charges.