Clovis teacher out of jail after arrest for having sex with a minor. Here’s what’s next

A Clovis High School music teacher who was arrested Saturday for allegedly having sex with a minor has bonded out of jail.

Amanda Hubble, 31, was released from the Fresno County Jail at 9:30 p.m. Saturday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Hubble was booked by the Clovis Police Department on suspicion of of two counts of unlawful intercourse and one count of oral copulation with a minor.

As of Monday, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office had not filed charges against Hubble.

Jerry Stanley, spokesman for the DA’s office, said the “matter is still pending investigation and review.”

Hubble is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 16. School district officials said Hubble is on leave pending the outcome of the case.

She has worked for the Clovis Unified School District as a choral teacher since 2016, according to a joint news release from the Police Department and district. This was her first school year working at the high school level after previously teaching music to elementary school students.

It’s unclear if the alleged victim was a student.

Also expected to be arraigned soon on charges of having sex with a minor is teacher Krystal Jackson of Kingsburg.

The 39-year-old Jackson was a high school teacher at Mountain View (Independent Study) School in Reedley.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 11 and is charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation of a person under the age of 16, continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd act upon a child and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.