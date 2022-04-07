Clovis teen hospitalized in Lubbock after drive-by shooting

CLOVIS, NM – The Clovis Police Department released information about a drive-by shooting that left one youth injured and hit several houses and vehicles.

At 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Clovis Police Department responded to the area of 1300 N. Oak in reference to several callers reporting gunshots being fired and a black car fleeing the area, according to a statement from Clovis police.

When officers arrived, two male suspects were found in the driveway of 1300 N. Oak; Benjamin Genova, 20, and Fabian Genova, 18. Police said oth men were found in possession of semi-automatic rifles and were detained. In addition, numerous spent casings from both rifles were found in the driveway where the two suspects were found, according to police.

Detectives from the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to the scene. During interviews and speaking with several neighbors in the area, it was determined the occupants of the black vehicle and the people in the driveway of North Oak were shooting at each other. In the process, multiple houses and vehicles were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Several 9mm casings from a handgun were found scattered down the roadway east of 1300 N. Oak, and those bullets are believed to have come from the occupants of the black car.

At around 3:55 p.m., Clovis Dispatch was informed of a 13-year-old boy who was brought into Plains Regional Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his back. During the investigation, Clovis police discovered the juvenile was an occupant of the black car. The 13-year-old was flown to Lubbock for additional medical care and is listed in stable condition.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone who many have information related to this incident should contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis teen hospitalized in Lubbock after drive-by shooting