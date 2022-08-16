Clovis teen killed, suspect sought in Sunday night shooting at apartment

A Clovis teen was found dead and a man is being sought on a murder charge after a shooting incident at an apartment complex this weekend.

According to the Clovis Police Department, officers responded to the apartments located on Sycamore in reference to a gunshot victim at 10:21 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy in the apartment, later identified as Jessie Villanes-Lerma, 16, who was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.

An apartment resident, who was with Lerma during the incident along with an 11-month-old child inside the residence, told investigators that two armed men entered his apartment. The resident was struggling with the two gunmen when Lerma came to help from another room in the apartment, according to police. As Lerma confronted one of the gunmen, he was shot and killed, and the two gunmen then fled the scene.

Security video was recovered from the apartment by investigators, which corroborated the resident's story. From evidence found at the scene of the incident along with statements taken by the resident, it is believed the shooting was the result of drugs being sold from the apartment, police said.

During the investigation, Jimmy Whitlock, 42, of Clovis was identified as the suspected shooter. At this time, Whitlock is still at large. He has an active warrant for his arrest in connection to this shooting on charges for murder, as well as aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and larceny of a firearm.

The case is being investigated by the Clovis Police Department and the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone who has information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Whitlock is urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

