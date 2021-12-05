Clovis Unified teacher arrested for sex with a minor. Police say it happened more than once

A Clovis High teacher was arrested Saturday for allegedly having sex with a minor.

Amanda Hubble, a music teacher, was booked by Clovis police on suspicion of two counts of unlawful intercourse and one count of oral copulation with a minor.

Hubble, 31, has worked for the Clovis Unified School District as a choral teacher since 2016, according to a joint news release from the Police Department and district. This was her first school year working at the high school level after previously teaching music to elementary school students.

It was unclear if the minor involved in the allegations is one of Hubble’s students.

Clovis police officers are working with Clovis Unified to investigate the case further. The district said the case involves “a single individual” and that the incidents occurred off campus.

The school district said that Hubble is now on leave, pending the outcome of the case.