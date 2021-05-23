Clovis woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.
·1 min read

May 22—CLOVIS — A Clovis woman was arrested Thursday on charges of extreme cruelty to an animal, according to court records.

Talexy McElroy, 22, was released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center Friday on a $2,000 bond, and is due in Curry County Magistrate Court Thursday for a preliminary examination. She also faces misdemeanor charges of battery upon a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in the magistrate court:

A veterinarian contacted police Thursday evening after a dog McElroy brought in had a chain embedded in its neck. The veterinarian said when she advised McElroy treatment would require sedating the dog and removing the chain with bolt cutters, she loaded the dog in her vehicle and left.

Officers went to MeElroy's residence and came to the gate when animal control officers arrived, but McElroy obstructed their path into the gated residence. The criminal complaint refers to McElroy and an officer shoving each other, and McElroy resisting being handcuffed. McElroy complained of injuries after she was detained, and taken to Plains Regional Medical Center before she was later booked at the CCADC.

No attorney is listed for McElroy in court records.

Recommended Stories

  • Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed

    Federal officials have removed the last of the 68 big cats from the private zoo in Oklahoma that had been the center of the “Tiger King” saga. A jaguar was among the last cat removed from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, a few miles north of Oklahoma’s border with Texas, The Oklahoman reported Sunday. The turbulent beginnings of the zoo were the subject of the final episode of the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

  • Italian cable car crash kills 14 people, child seriously hurt

    STRESA, Italy (Reuters) -At least 14 people died and a child was seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain plunged 20 metres to the ground, local officials and rescuers said. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes. "We are devastated, in pain," Marcella Severino, Stresa's mayor told broadcaster RAI, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi voiced his condolences to the families of the victims.

  • The Challenge Star Ashley Cain Mourns Baby Girl Azaylia She's Laid to Rest

    The Challenge alum Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee's infant daughter Azaylia was laid to rest during a funeral on Friday. Read her parents' touching tributes to her.

  • Indian Olympic medallist Kumar arrested over death of fellow wrestler

    Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a fellow Indian wrestler, Delhi police said. Both Kumar and a second man detained over the same offence later appeared in court, a Delhi Police spokesman added, without giving details of potential charges. Kumar denied any wrongdoing in a plea for anticipatory bail he sent to a Delhi court last week, which was dismissed.

  • Suit says kids at private school held preschooler down, poked his eyes & kicked him

    A Fayette County mother is suing The Lexington School, accusing its staff of failing to intervene when her preschool-aged son was assaulted on the playground by six other preschoolers two years ago.

  • California's highest-in-the-nation gas taxes are rising. But promised repairs are lagging

    With the gas tax set to increase again July 1, the campaign to fix roads and bridges is again stirring contention.

  • Rain chances continue after tropical disturbance moves on

    Grab the umbrella! Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through Sunday.

  • 'Pink House' the focus of U.S. abortion fight

    The Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Mississippi, is known locally as the "Pink House" because of it's bubble-gum colored paint job. It's the last abortion provider in the entire state of Mississippi and the frequent site of showdowns between anti-abortion activists and rainbow-vested volunteers who escort staff and patients to the front door.Laurie Bertram Roberts is the executive director of the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund."It's an abortion desert. You know, Mississippi only has one clinic left, and it's in Jackson, Mississippi - which is right smack dab in the middle of the state - so that means for most people who aren't in central Mississippi, you're talking about at least a one hour drive - if not three hours."And the future of the "Pink House" and similar clinics in neighboring states, feels threatened like never before. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after just 15 weeks of gestation. The "Pink House" is named in the case. The court's decision was a victory for anti-abortion groups, who have pushed for new abortion restrictions.They're hoping the Supreme Court - with its 6-3 conservative majority - will diminish or overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that enshrined a legal right for a woman to terminate her pregnancy.Eric Scheidler is the Executive Director of the Pro-Life Action League."I hope this signals that there's a real serious intention on the part of the justices to try to, you know, correct some of the damage done since Roe v. Wade in the court's rulings on abortion."Mississippi is one of six states with a single abortion clinic. Three others border Mississippi - Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee - meaning an overturn of Roe could eliminate legal abortion access for millions of women in the U.S. South.And abortion rights groups here and across the country view the pending decision with dread, says Roberts."This case would pave the way for being able to do more severe bans [flash] you know? If your state only has abortion up to six weeks, you effectively don't have abortion."The court is not expected to rule on the case until next year.

  • Badass Teen Band Goes Viral For ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ Anthem

    These girls are here to stay.

  • Robert Williams sets Celtics playoff record in Game 1 vs. Nets

    Robert Williams put on a show in Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round series vs. the Nets and set a franchise playoff record in the process.

  • Paving over cicadas: survival threatened by urbanization

    In many areas, the Brood X cicadas that are emerging across a 15-state region are spottier in their prevalence than they were 17 years ago. Some neighborhoods have been inundated with the insects, while others are seeing only a few. Why it matters: The 17-year periodical cicadas are one of nature's wonders, but the patchiness of the emergence, particularly in suburbia, points to one of the key threats to these unique insects: urbanization. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: America's cities have expanded at a rapid rate during the past few decades, with sprawl spreading out far beyond city centers. In Washington, D.C., a 2016 study using satellite data found a rapid expansion in impervious ground cover, such as pavement and buildings, from the mid-1980s through 2010. That trend has likely continued through the present day, says study co-author Xia-Peng Song of Texas Tech University. Much of the growth in the Washington region has occurred along and beyond the Beltway that rings the city, particularly to the west, in Tysons Corner and Springfield, as well as College Park and New Carrollton.Knocking down trees to construct new homes, businesses and parking lots can kill the insects or block their emergence, since immature cicadas feed upon their roots while underground, University of Maryland entomologist Paula M. Shrewsbury tells Axios.What's happening: The two biggest threats to periodical cicadas, which emerge every 13 or 17 years, are urbanization and climate change, Shrewsbury says. "Even if they're close to the end of the [17-year] cycle, they can't get out from underneath the pavement. It's not like they can travel, you know 100 feet or 200 feet and find another way out, that's not happening," Shrewsbury says.There are already two periodical cicada broods that have gone extinct, one in Connecticut and another in Florida, she says, and scientists are keeping close watch on a group in Long Island. Urban development there may be wiping out that population, scientists fear. Climate change also poses a threat to cicadas because warming temperatures could alter the timing of their emergence, or encourage interbreeding between 13-year and 17-year populations. That would reduce the number of cicadas emerging in any given year.And that's a big problem (for the cicadas), since the insect's main defense mechanism against predators is "predator satiation" — meaning there are so many cicadas emerging at once that predators can eat as many as they want, yet many of the insects will still survive long enough to lay their eggs. Cicadas help feed species ranging from various types of small birds to turkeys and squirrels, with their decomposing exoskeletons helping to add nutrients into soils to boost tree growth.Perhaps more importantly, they've been successfully following this unique life cycle for generations, so any trouble now is a warning sign for humans.Our thought bubble: The periodical cicadas are a reminder that we now live in an era known as the "Anthropocene," as human forces are re-shaping the planet. This is harming biodiversity, driving climate change, and having a host of other effects worldwide. What's next: You can track cicadas in your area through the Cicada Safari citizen science app. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of May 23

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own

    For the family of the retired diplomat, the terror struck as they tried desperately to get him past the entrance doors of a private hospital. For the New Delhi family, it came when they had to create a hospital room in their ground-floor apartment. For the son of an illiterate woman who raised her three children by scavenging human hair, it came as his mother waited days for an ICU bed, insisting she’d be fine.

  • Travis Barker Just Called Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life"

    The very public declaration came after a trip to Disneyland together.

  • CNN drops former senator Rick Santorum after remarks on Native American culture

    Former Republican U.S. senator Rick Santorum has been dropped as a senior political commentator by CNN after remarks he made about Native American culture drew criticism. CNN, which came under pressure to drop him as a commentator after the remarks, said on Saturday it had parted ways with Santorum.

  • Billionaire’s Unwanted Paris Art Museum Opens with Melting Statues and Talking Mice

    Sarah MeyssonnierPARIS–More than 20 years ago, when billionaire business mogul François Pinault was in the planning stages of creating a venue in Paris to display his vast personal collection of contemporary art, some responses to his vision were, to put it generously, lukewarm.Pinault had his eyes on an island in the middle of the Seine in the well-to-do suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, but the mayor, Libération reported, “didn’t roll out the red carpet.”Apparently, it was only when then-President Jacques Chirac intervened on Pinault’s behalf during an Elysée garden party, and the reluctant mayor green-lighted the museum.“Does Paris need another contemporary art gallery?” The Guardian asked in a 2004 article about the project.Detractors have accused him of being motivated by ego and “a fantasy of omnipotence,” but he has always maintained that his motivation for the space was rooted in a philanthropic desire to share his passion for contemporary art “with as many people as possible.”Nearly two decades later, as the city cautiously emerges from stringent COVID-19 restrictions that saw the shuttering of restaurants, bars, and cultural spaces, the answer is a resounding yes.A visit to the collection, which is housed in a renovated Belle Epoque-era dome, provides a breathtaking antidote to the lockdown doldrums that have held the city in a vice-grip since late October. Indeed, after six months of mandated confinement, the mere act of stepping into a museum again felt subversive and slightly surreal. And that was before I encountered the talking mouse and the melting chairs.However, the unique interior and the diverse works—Pinault’s collection comprises more than 10,000 pieces by hundreds of artists, including Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons—will likely remain a draw long after post-pandemic malaise has faded.Housed in the city’s onetime Bourse de Commerce and just blocks from the Louvre, the space is centered around an immense concrete cylinder that was constructed in the central rotunda below the building’s original dome—think half Roman Pantheon, half bank vault. But rather than detracting from the building’s original 19th-century grandeur, the austere concrete slabs complement the original aesthetic while providing a sleek enclosure for the central exhibition space in the interior atrium. Outside view of the Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection contemporary art museum in Paris, France. Sarah Meyssonnier Beneath the rotunda, a series of sculptures is currently on display, including a perfect replica of 16th-century Italo-Flemish sculptor Giambologna’s “The Rape of the Sabine Women.” But Swiss artist Urs Fischer’s exquisitely detailed reproduction comes with a twist. Over the coming months, the statue and the equally true-to-life chairs that share the space, will gradually self-destruct. The artist forged the detailed pieces out of pigmented wax, essentially creating giant candles.Martin Béthenod, the museum’s deputy chief executive officer, described the exhibition as “a monument to impermanence.”“It does not evoke melancholy,” he wrote in the museum’s press catalogue.The melting statues, he explained, “is less a process of disappearance and more one of transformation.”The theme of metamorphosis could equally apply to Pinault’s original ambition for his collection. The 84-year-old founder of luxury giant The Kering Group, whose stable of global fashion brands includes Gucci and Balenciaga, had spent decades amassing a hefty collection of contemporary works from the 1960s to the present day, and dreamed of converting a derelict Renault factory in Boulogne-Billancourt’s Île Seguin into an arts space on par with Bilbao’s Guggenheim or London’s Saatchi Gallery.Pinault’s plan to transform the factory into a gallery space was met with a host of bureaucratic hurdles, including, he claimed, from Jean-Pierre Fourcade, the aforementioned mayor of Boulogne-Billancourt. Pinault was ultimately forced to abandon the project, and turned his attention to Venice instead where he opened the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana in 2006 and 2009, respectively.In 2016, Pinault announced that his collection had finally found a permanent home in Paris after he agreed to a 50-year lease on the Bourse de Commerce. The revitalization of the building cost around €160 million ($194 million), and the planned exhibits were kept top secret. But when the museum was ready to unveil the collection last June, the world was in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and the opening was postponed until January, when, as it turned out, France was in the thick of a bleak winter lockdown.On May 22, the museum finally opened to the public. The opening comes three days after cafes, cinemas and shops were permitted to get back to business, and it somehow seems fitting that the long-awaited birth of Paris’ newest contemporary arts space coincides with the post-lockdown rebirth of the city.The building itself has also undergone several incarnations over the centuries. In the late-1500s, the site housed a palatial mansion that architect Jean Bullant had constructed for Catherine de Medici. At the queen’s request, the lavish project included a tall Doric column with a viewing platform that is believed to have been used by Medici’s personal astrologer. The residence was eventually razed, but the 101-foot column was spared and stands near the structure’s entrance.In the 18th century, a circular grain exchange was built on the site that included an open interior courtyard and wooden dome. A fire destroyed the dome in the early 1800s and an iron and copper cupola—Victor Hugo unflatteringly likened it to “an English jockey cap on a large scale”—took its place.The grain exchange closed in the 1870s and Paris’ Commodities Exchange moved in more than a decade later. The so-called giant jockey cap turned out to be ephemeral as well and was modified when the famed Belle Epoque-era architect Henri Blondel massively revamped the building in the late-19th century, swapping out the copper sheets surrounding the dome for frescoes depicting the history of trade between the five continents. In the 1970s, the cupola and the murals were classified as a historical monument.Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando was in charge of the building’s most recent incarnation. Ando, who also transformed Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana into art spaces, worked with local firm NeM Architectes to revitalize the building and convert it into a museum space.“My task was to give the building a new life as an art museum without altering the projected structure itself,” he said in an interview published in La Bourse de Commerce; le nouveau musée de la Collection Pinault—a book dedicated to the project.Remnants of the building’s grain exchange days include 25 arcades on the building’s inner façade, and a double helix staircase. Although elegant in appearance, the staircase was designed for practical reasons—it allowed grain-toting porters to carry the heavy sacks up and down to storerooms without running into each other.“Like the projects in Venice, the main theme was to create architecture that would bind together the time flowing from the past to the present and into the future…,” Ando said.Harmony between the past and the present may be apparent in the architecture, but some of the exhibits present a jarring collision of anachronistic ideologies with the present discourse about race, gender and politics. This is most apparent in the juxtaposition of “Triumphal France”—the muraled panorama surrounding the dome—with the works of David Hammons, a Black artist known for his public installations.Despite their beauty and historical value, the 19th-century panels are little more than a glorification of colonialism, complete with depictions of people of color through a lens of imperialist stereotypes. Hammons’ works, including a mangled American flag rendered in the Pan-African tri-color of red, black and green, provides a powerful counterpoint. Such a statement is unusual in a country where universal ideals of secularism are valued over racial identities and even discussing race has long since been considered taboo.Louise Lawler’s haunting “Helms Amendment” is Gallery 3 features an unsettling series of photographs of a plastic cup depicting every senator who voted to deny funding for AIDS education and prevention in 1987—the height of the AIDS crisis. The “nay” votes were on the basis that such information would “promote or encourage homosexual activities.”One of the more eye-catching exhibits features a Hitchcock-esque fleet of taxidermied pigeons perched on the rotundas’ balconies that seem to peer down at visitors. The birds are courtesy of the storied Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan, who first displayed them at the Venice Biennale.Some 90 percent of the works are on view for the first time, and despite big names like Cindy Sherman and Rudolf Stingel, not all of the exhibits are from celebrity-level artists. Installations by lesser-known artists are also featured, and the displays will change regularly.A top-floor restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Michel Bras and his son Sébastien will open in June. In a nod to the building’s history, the Halle aux Grains will offer a menu that incorporates everything from buckwheat to pumpkin seeds to barley into its recipes. The minimalist decor that has become standard in new Parisian restaurants evokes an office high-rise and is less stand-out than the panorama, which includes views of Saint-Eustache Church and The Pompidou Center.During a press event, the father-son duo turned out a host of menu items for a small group of journalists, who, because of the current COVID regulations, were not allowed to sample any of the dishes.“It’s a tasting with your eyes, not your mouth,” the chef explained, as he presented a series of plates that included stuffed mushrooms, oysters garnished with fenugreek and shallots, and glazed strawberries with delicate dollops of mousse.As it was lunchtime, I found the whole thing akin to a form of gastronomic torture, so I fled the restaurant to explore the basement level, which includes a 284-seat auditorium and a windowless gallery, where Pierre Huyghe’s installation, Offspring, features a light and fog display to the soundtrack of Erik Satie’s 19th-century “Gymnopedie number 1.” What at first seems like the detritus of a ‘90s-era techno club actually involves an artificial intelligence device that endlessly reinterprets the composition, depending on the movements of visitors in the space.I didn’t discover the talking mouse until I was heading out, and I have Thomas Lozinski, who was overseeing international press visits, to thank for leading me to a hole in wall near the elevators that contains the white animatronic rodent. A creation of Ryan Gander, the mouse attempts to speak, but then begins to stutter and stammer in a child-like British accent.It seems confused and slightly delirious. It’s almost as though, like the city itself, the tiny creature is also emerging from a long hibernation.The Bourse de Commerce is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Tuesdays. On Friday the museum closes at 9 p.m. General admission is €14.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amazon Is Getting Rid of This Starting Monday

    Throughout the last year of the COVID pandemic, Amazon has become a service that countless people across the country have relied on. Even if the company faced the same supply shortages that plagued the rest of the U.S., it was still one of the easiest and most consistent ways to order household necessities at a time when many local businesses had temporarily shuttered. To make that happen, Amazon employees worked through challenging conditions, and there were COVID outbreaks at warehouses throughout the country. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and starting May 24, the company is making a major change that reflects the current phase of the pandemic: Amazon is dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated warehouse employees.RELATED: If You Take Medication for This, You May Still Need a Mask, CDC Says.On May 19, Amazon informed workers that anyone fully vaccinated would no longer have to wear a face covering on the job, CNN reports. Employees have to be more than two weeks out from their final dose of the COVID vaccine, and will need to share proof of vaccination. The lifted mask mandate only applies to areas that don't have a local mandate in place.Amazon's decision to let its warehouse employees ditch their masks follows the CDC's May 13 announcement that its guidance had changed for fully vaccinated people, who can now go mask-free in most situations. Per current CDC guidelines, "Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance." More and more businesses are now updating their policies accordingly.During the pandemic, Amazon warehouses were the site of multiple COVID outbreaks, as employees in tight quarters struggled to keep up with the demands of a populace increasingly relying on online shopping. In Oct. 2020, the company released data saying that over 19,000 employees—1.44 percent of Amazon's workforce—had contracted COVID, CNBC reports.But the efficacy of the vaccines has been a game-changer, and the CDC's sudden about-face has mask mandates disappearing across the U.S. Certain areas are still maintaining their mask requirements, however, which is why a blog post on Amazon's site informs workers in states like California, New Jersey, and Massachusetts that they will still have to wear face coverings, even if they're fully vaccinated. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. According to CNN, Amazon employees can upload their vaccination information to the employee app A to Z starting on May 24. Fully vaccinated workers will receive a green checkmark that will allow them to enter the building without a mask. In June, warehouse employees will get a badge sticker to designate their vaccination status, and they will have to upload a copy of their vaccine card to the app.The ability to work without a mask isn't the only incentive Amazon employees have for getting the jab. In February, the company offered up to $80 to front-line workers getting the COVID vaccine, per the Amazon blog, and employees have been able to get vaccinated on-site in certain locations since March.Of course, just because fully vaccinated warehouse workers don't have to wear masks anymore doesn't mean they won't want to. Despite the CDC's dramatically relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, many people have said they aren't ready to remove their face coverings, and health experts say it should be a matter of personal comfort. On the company blog, Amazon stresses that while fully vaccinated people may no longer need to wear masks, "anyone is welcome to continue wearing a face covering."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Reveals the Key Difference With Vaccinated People Who Get COVID.

  • Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight

    Pressed to explain his decision, Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana praised his brother as a “hero" and turned his ire on Democrats, calling the commission a “coverup about the failed Biden administration.” Pence's swift pivot to attacking Democrats and defending the former president about a riot that threatened his brother's life is a stark measure of how the horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a violent assault on American democracy to a purely political fight. Rather than uniting behind a bipartisan investigation like the ones that followed the 9/11 terror attacks, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy or Pearl Harbor, Republicans are calculating they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing Trump or his supporters.

  • Performer of the Week: Kate Winslet

    THE PERFORMER | Kate Winslet THE SHOW | HBO’s Mare of Easttown THE EPISODE | “Illusions” (May 16, 2021) THE PERFORMANCE | We’ve been marveling all season long at Winslet’s transformation from refined British movie star to hardened small-town Pennsylvania detective on HBO’s gripping murder mystery, so we knew we’d honor her here sooner or later. […]

  • Buffalo Tuna Melt, aka What to Make When You Accidentally Skip Dinner

    Ever spend all afternoon dreaming about what you’re going to make for dinner, only to end up accidentally skipping it altogether after traffic/errands/laziness/life got in the way? We feel your struggle....