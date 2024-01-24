Clovis woman faces murder charge

Jan. 24—A Clovis woman indicted for voluntary manslaughter last year, then released after a judge dismissed the charge, now faces a first-degree murder allegation.

Alexandra Romero, 29, told police she shot Javier Jimenez on Aug. 4 after she found him in her home in the 700 block of Dawn Loop. Records show Romero had called police to report a burglary in progress. When police arrived, Jimenez was dead.

Police investigated the case for more than two months before presenting evidence to a grand jury that resulted in Romero's arrest on the voluntary manslaughter charge on Oct. 23.

Romero remained jailed until Thursday when District Judge Ben Cross dismissed the charge, ruling that she was denied her right to testify before the grand jury.

She was arrested again Tuesday after prosecutors said they found "inconsistencies" with Romero's initial statement about what happened.

Online court records show she is being held without bond.

We'll have more information in Sunday's newspaper.

