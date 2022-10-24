Clovis woman who inflicted traumatic brain injury upon 9-month-old baby gets prison

A 53-year-old Clovis woman was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for felony child abuse and personally inflicting great bodily injury to her 9-month-old great-nephew.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, Lynette Gay Freeman was arrested by the Clovis Police Department on Oct. 20, 2016, after admitting to officers that while caring for the child, she grabbed him, violently jerked him and then threw him onto the ground, which caused a traumatic brain injury.

The child was taken to the Clovis Community Medical Center after he was found unresponsive by emergency medical services. After being evaluated by their medical team, the child was then transported to Valley Children’s Hospital and placed in the Intensive Care Unit to be treated for his injuries, according to a news release.

Freeman was sentenced by Judge Carlos Cabrera in Department 20 of the Fresno Superior Court. Prosecuting the case was Deputy District Attorney Adam Christopherson.

E. Marshall Hodgkins III was the defense attorney.