Clovis woman killed in hit-and-run on Thanksgiving; 1 arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. - A woman was killed when her bicycle was struck in a hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night in Curry County, leading to one later arrest and an ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, at about 7:48 p.m., Curry County deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run of a bicyclist on Curry Road K between Curry Road 7 and 8, the Curry County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found Dawn Renee Dozier, 57, of Clovis, dead at the scene. Deputies determined she had apparently been struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash. Further investigation led to the vehicle involved, and eventually to the suspect, Fernando Chavez-Molina, 43, of Clovis, authorities said.

Molina was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily injury or death, a third degree felony, and is being held without bond at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office noted, and the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), and Curry County Sheriff's Office Crash Team was activated. The MCU is made up of law enforcement resources from the Curry County Sheriff's Office, Clovis Police Department, Portales Police Department, Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, and the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Further arrests and/or charges are expected, authorities said Friday.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis bicyclist dies in hit-and-run in Curry County on Thanksgiving