A clown 'comes back to life' in Bolivia's Carnival

STORY: Representing the spirit of carnival, the clown-like figure of Pepino, or cucumber in Spanish, struggles to escape the casket's confines, but can't. Dozens of dancers follow the casket, asking the spirit of carnival to come back to life, until the playful figure responds, and joyfully starts performing traditional dances.

This year, Pepino was resurrected after being kissed by the Santa Cruz Carnival Queen, marking the official start of the city's Paceno Carnival. This was followed by the traditional Chu’tas dance.