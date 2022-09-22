Clown-masked robbery suspect shoots man outside El Paso plasma donation center

A 38-year-old man was shot and wounded by a person in a clown mask during a robbery attempt Tuesday night in the parking lot of a plasma donation center in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said.

Dorian Carlos Reveles, 20, of the Lower Valley, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was taken into custody about 9 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Borderland:Federal judge to CBP: Mexican visa holders can donate plasma for money

Reveles is accused of shooting a man at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Talecris Plasma Resources, 8631 North Loop Drive in the Pendale area near Lee Trevino Drive.

Police said that a man was sitting in a parked car when he was approached by a person in a clown mask who pointed a handgun at him during a robbery attempt. The man was shot after a struggle for the gun.

From the archives:The creepy clown mania of 2016

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition, according to a police news statement issued Thursday.

An investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit resulted in the arrest of Reveles, who is being held under a $100,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown. Reveles' jail booking photo has not been released because the investigation continues.

El Paso police lights flash at a crime scene. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Robber in clown mask shoots man at El Paso plasma donation center