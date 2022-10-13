‘He’s a clown’: Sen. Chris Murphy rips Alex Jones and the culture behind Infowars

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss the jury decision ordering Infowars founder Alex Jones to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and to an FBI agent for falsely claiming that the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre in Newtown, Conn., was staged. “Alex Jones is still a celebrity in the political right,” said Murphy. “The culpability here is on Jones, but it is also much more broadly on the Republican Party that continues to celebrate Alex Jones.”