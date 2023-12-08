CLP Water Co. customers testify on proposed rate hike at PUC hearing

Dec. 8—SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Conneaut Lake Park Water Co. customers testified Thursday they understand the need for a rate increase for system maintenance and improvements, but the proposed increase is too much all at once.

If rates change, customers also said they want to see bills based on usage using meters, not just a flat rate charge.

Conneaut Lake Park Water Co. has proposed to increase rates from a flat-rate charge of $14.39 per month for full-time residents and $7.20 a month per month for seasonal residents to a new monthly flat rate of $122.30 for both full-time and seasonal residents.

That's a proposed increase of just under 750 percent for full-time residents and just under 1,599 percent for seasonal customers.

Small commercial customers would have bills go from $100 a month to $850 a month while large commercial customers would go from $256.87 a month to $2,183.40 a month.

More than 30 customers of the water utility signed up to testify either in person or via telephone Thursday before a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission law judge. The in-person hearing was Thursday afternoon at the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department's Station 2 fire hall on Route 18 while another hearing was held via telephone only on Thursday night.

Conneaut Lake Park Water Co. provides water service to 90 full-time and 72 seasonal residential customers, and three commercial businesses in the Conneaut Lake Park area of Summit and Sadsbury townships.

It filed the increase in August, but the PUC postponed action pending an investigation of the rate request.

"It's an extreme amount all at once," testified Douglas Smith, a full-time residential customer. "I understand the need to make it profitable, but the burden unacceptable. It should be done over a long period of time."

Customer Heather Shean testified that the proposed increase "was too much, too fast."

"I do believe we need an increase, but 750 percent is too much," Shean said.

Shean also testified under oath she had filed with the PUC to object to the increase, but subsequently on Oct. 3 received a series of text messages from Todd Joseph, the owner of Conneaut Lake Park Water Co. and Keldon Holdings LLC, which owns Conneaut Lake Park.

Shean testified Joseph's messages were "threatening to walk away and not provide water."

Tammy Claypoole, another customer testified under oath, that after she filed a complaint over the rate increase with the PUC, she, too, received text messages from Joseph. Claypoole said the messages from Joseph were, "It's going to cost you more for water" because of her filing the complaint.

David Arrigo, another customer, testified he was concerned not only over the rate increase, but also the water's quality as well.

"I'm not opposed to a responsible rate and increasing every couple of years," Arrigo testified. "Metering is the fairest rate and pay my own fair share."

Arrigo testified he installed a $6,000 water filtration system for his property over concerns of water quality.

"I don't know what's in the water," Arrigo testified.

Arrigo said he understands the need to upgrade the system.

However, Arrigo said that after new ownership took control of Conneaut Lake Park and its water system in 2021 the system should have been fixed at that time.

"Everything else is moot if you don't have good water," Arrigo said.

Joseph was not in attendance during Thursday afternoon's testimony.

The PUC is expected to make a final decision on Conneaut Lake Park Water Co.'s rate increase and request to be exempt from metering customers by July 30, 2024.

