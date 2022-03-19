CLS Holdings (LON:CLI) Will Pay A Dividend Of UK£0.053

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) will pay a dividend of UK£0.053 on the 29th of April. This makes the dividend yield 3.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

View our latest analysis for CLS Holdings

CLS Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. But before making this announcement, CLS Holdings' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 21.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 34%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

CLS Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was UK£0.058 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was UK£0.077. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.0% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 4.4% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments CLS Holdings has been making. We don't think CLS Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for CLS Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.