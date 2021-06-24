CLT announces airport parking rate hikes. Here’s what you need to know

Travelers at the Charlotte airport will soon see a hike in parking prices.

Parking rates will increase starting July 6, Charlotte Douglas International Airport said Thursday, with prices going up by as much as 43%.

The curbside valet rate of $35 will remain the same, but other parking rates will all rise. Here are the changes:

▪ The maximum daily charge for the hourly deck moves from $20 to $24, a 20% increase.

▪ The daily charge for the express deck goes from $14 to $16, a 14% hike.

▪ The daily charge for the daily deck moves from $10 to $12, a 20% increase.

▪ And the daily charge for long-term lots goes from $7 to $10, a 43% hike.

The rate increase was scheduled for last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the airport.

During the pandemic, the airport launched a new online parking reservation tool that allows travelers to book parking spots ahead of time for discounted rates.

Passengers using the online tool must book parking at least six hours ahead of arriving to the airport. The airport also offers a real-time interactive parking availability map online.

The airport saw a steep dive in passenger traffic in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina. But in recent months, crowds have returned to the airport.

In April, the most recent month of passenger data available, 1.9 million people boarded planes at CLT — a big increase from 170,000 people in April 2020, according to CLT numbers.