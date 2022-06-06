Club Blu defendant Kierra Russ gets life in prison; defense to file appeal

Kierra Russ, the first defendant on trial in the Club Blu mass shooting, will serve life in prison for her role in the 2016 killings.

“I still have hope," Russ said as she addressed the court during sentencing Monday. "I will continue to fight.”

A jury found the 23-year-old Fort Myers woman guilty on May 3 of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson's courtroom. She received life sentences for the murder charges and 15 years on the conspiracy charge, to run concurrently.

Defense attorney Doug Molloy said he would file an appeal on Tuesday.

"it's a tragedy for the families, and it's a tragedy for her," he said.

Kierra Russ addresses the court Monday, June 6, 2022, during her sentencing hearing. She was convicted of conspiracy and two counts of second-degree murder in the 2016 Club Blu shooting in Fort Myers. Her attorney, left, Doug Molloy, said he will file an appeal Tuesday. She will serve two life sentences concurrently.

Guilty verdict: Kierra Kashayla Russ convicted in 2016 Club Blu mass shooting that left 2 dead, 14 wounded

Prosecutor dead: Club Blu prosecutor Anthony Kunasek found dead at home; SAO: ‘It was not murder’

Five charged: Five charged in Club Blu shooting make first appearance

The early morning shooting at the night club in a plaza on the corner of Evans Avenue and Carrell Road claimed the lives of Ste'fan Strawder, 18, and Sean Archilles, 14. More than 100 bullets flew around them as a teen dance ended at the club; 14 were injured.

Four other defendants, Tajze Akiir Battle, 27, Derrick Leon Church, 25, Demetrius O’Neal, 25, all of Fort Myers; and Dontrill Loggins, 29, of Lehigh Acres, have not had their trial date set and all are in the case management stage of court activity.

The May 3 verdict came three days after Assistant State Attorney Anthony W. Kunasek, 55, was found dead at his Eagle Ridge home in Fort Myers. Kunasek had been lead attorney in the prosecution.

Information on Kunasek's death remains unreleased due to what officials have said is a continuing investigation although the Lee County Sheriff's Office has said the death was not suspicious.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sara Miller took over the case in the wake of Kunasek's death.

Story continues

After the trial resumed Miller told the jzxc77ry: "To be a principal, a defendant doesn't have to be present, and this is how we charged Kierra Russ. No matter what you do, if you assist, you are guilty under the law."

The role Russ played in the shooting became a heated topic between Molloy and Miller.

Miller said that the text message exchanged between Russ and Demetrius O'Neal would be sufficient to charge her with the two second-degree murder counts, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, whether she knew the other defendants would actually carry out those acts, Miller said.

But Molloy urged jurors to examine the evidence that Russ might've played in a conspiracy charge.

"You can't make her part of the group just by saying she's part of the group," he said.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Club Blu shooting: Defendant Kierra Russ sentenced to life in prison