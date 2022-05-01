Club Blu prosecutor Anthony Kunasek found dead at home; Sheriff's Office says not murder

Assistant State Attorney Anthony Kunasek gives opening statements in the Kierra Russ murder trial on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Law enforcement officials confirmed Sunday that Assistant State Attorney Anthony W. Kunasek was found dead at his Eagle Ridge home in Fort Myers Saturday.

"We have no reason to believe any murder occurred," a public information official for the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Further information on Kunasek's death was unavailable.

Kunasek, 55, was prosecuting the Club Blu shooting trial of Kierra Kashayla Russ, of Lehigh Acres, which opened Wednesday. There was no word whether the trial, which was to resume Monday, would be postponed.

Attorney Doug Molloy gives opening arguments in the Kierra Russ murder trial on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He is representing Russ who is charged with two second degree murder charges and conspiracy for her alleged involvement in the Club Blu mass shooting.

Attorney Douglas Molloy, representing Russ, declined to comment about Kunasek's death.

A representative for the State Attorney's Office of the 20th Judicial Circuit, could not be reached.

Nearly six years after two teenagers were shot dead and 14 injured, opening arguments and testimony began Wednesday for one of five defendants in the case.

Russ faces life in prison, charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy. Fort Myers Police said the shooting stemmed from warring gangs.

Kunasek was a 1994 graduate of the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School and had been a professor in the criminal justice department at Florida Gulf Coast University. He was a member of the SAO's special prosecutions unit.

