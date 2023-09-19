It's a club people don't want to be in, but it's one these women are happy they found
The Prairie Dragon Paddlers held their eighth annual Family and Friends Fundraising Festival. It was all for a cause close to their hearts.
"For me, personally, there is only one New Year and it's September." The post Woman gives rundown on how to nail the ’90s NYC ‘fall girlie’ aesthetic and TikTokers are eating it up: ‘This is what I’m trying to channel’ appeared first on In The Know.
ESPN's latest attempt to recapture "Rowdy Friends" magic is a mashup with appeal across musical genres.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said the school provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract.
ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night.
Third-gen Porsche Panamera changes include new hybrid, upgraded suspension. The sedan debuts November 24 at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Say goodbye to cooking while on Google Meet or Zoom.
Stoke Space, a startup that’s taking an unconventional approach to rocket design, successfully completed a key test of its second stage prototype, bringing the company one step closer to flying a fully reusable launch vehicle. The second stage “hop” test was a crucial assessment of the vehicle’s avionics, software, and ground systems, as well as the performance of the stage’s unique oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine. Unlike other nozzled engines, the one on Stoke’s second stage is integrated fully with the vehicle and operates as a distributed system, with thrusters that ring the circumference of the second stage.
Amazon will not be streaming it to the public, but Engadget will be there to liveblog so you can follow along and read about its new products as soon as they're announced.
Upgrade your autumn wardrobe with these cool dresses.
Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, including when it will take place and how you can prepare for the members-only shopping event.
Amazon has announced that its October Prime Day sale will happen on October 10 and 11, and even gave it a new name: Prime Big Deal Days.
Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has resigned from the top role, including the boards, with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, Prosus' group chief investment officer, has been elevated as interim chief executive for the companies that hold significant stakes in major software, payments, edtech and food delivery enterprises and startups worldwide. The firms didn't say why van Dijk, 50, stepped down, but asserted that the decision was reached after "mutual" agreement.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Week 2's Sunday action!
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
The victory also ends Red Bull's win streak at 15.
The US has seen a record 23 billion-dollar climate disasters so far this year — and major food and beverage execs are paying attention.