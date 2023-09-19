It's a club people don't want to be in, but it's one these women are happy they found

TechCrunch

Stoke Space, a startup that’s taking an unconventional approach to rocket design, successfully completed a key test of its second stage prototype, bringing the company one step closer to flying a fully reusable launch vehicle. The second stage “hop” test was a crucial assessment of the vehicle’s avionics, software, and ground systems, as well as the performance of the stage’s unique oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine. Unlike other nozzled engines, the one on Stoke’s second stage is integrated fully with the vehicle and operates as a distributed system, with thrusters that ring the circumference of the second stage.