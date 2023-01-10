Club Q: New Charges Brought Against Suspected Gunman

Club Q

Prosecutors on Monday filed new charges against the alleged shooter who authorities say gunned down five people at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than a dozen were injured.

Authorities have added more than 10 new charges including attempted murder, attempted assault, bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and a bias-motivated crime (which is Colorado’s hate crime designation), according to court documents.

Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly entered Club Q on the night of November 19 and began shooting. Prosecutors already filed more than 300 charges against Aldrich.

A patron, Richard Fierro, took down the gunman, and several others assisted in holding the suspect down until police arrived several minutes later.

The Advocate has reached out for comment from prosecutors about the additional charges.

This is a developing story…