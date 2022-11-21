Club Q shooting shapes Transgender Day of Remembrance in Rockland: 'I get very afraid'

SUFFERN - There were smiles and hugs as students and others walked into SUNY Rockland Community College's Student Union and sat down. The tone, though, of this gathering to mark the recent Transgender Day of Remembrance soon became solemn.

"God, it's painful," said Alex Francisco, coordinator of youth and adult services at the Rockland County Pride Center. "These people want to murder us for who we are."

The event, with the Rockland County Pride Center and RCC's Gay-Straight Alliance, came less than 48 hours after the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Five were killed, 17 others shot. The suspect has been charged murder and hate crimes.

Rosalia Pierce, 18, photographed at Rockland Community College Nov. 21, 2022. Pierce and other members of the LGBTQ community had gathered for a Trans Day of Remembrance discussion.

In the face of hate, Rosalia Pierce said gatherings like the one Monday at RCC were important. "Some of our names are forgotten," the 18-year-old said.

Colorado Springs shooting live updates: Suspect faces 5 counts of murder, hate crimes

NY hospital rankings: Safety grades improve, but far from best in U.S.

Speaker flap: How a New York high school chose Angela Davis to speak to teens, and why it unraveled

The participants read aloud 33 names of transgender people who were killed in 2022. There are surely more, those who were misgendered in reports of their slayings, or whose fate remains unknown, said Rockland County Pride Center Executive Director Brooke Malloy.

"I get very afraid," Allison McKenney told the group. "I have to be honest."

Allison McKenney, 69, photographed at Rockland Community College Nov. 21, 2022. McKenney and other members of the LGBTQ community had gathered for a Trans Day of Remembrance discussion.

Now 69, McKenney said coming out was a long journey. The fear of being killed for being transgender lingered. But the pain of living a lie, McKenney said, was as much a threat. "It practically killed me."

The realization hit, McKenney said. "I will be who I am. If they kill me, they kill me."

Pierce shared a similar perspective. "I have to live in a world ... with a big target on my back for being who I am."

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy. Follow her on Twitter at @nancyrockland.

Click here for her latest stories.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Club Q shooting shapes Transgender Remembrance Day in Rockland