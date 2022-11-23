Club Q Shooting Suspect Is Nonbinary, According to Lawyers

Club Q

Attorneys for the suspected gunman in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub say their client is nonbinary.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is accused of killing five people and injuring 19 others after entering Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night.

“Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich,” court documents state.

The Advocate has reached out to Aldrich's lawyers.

Local media report that Aldrich, who was injured in the attack, was released from the hospital on Tuesday and was detained at the El Paso County Jail.

Aldrich faces multiple preliminary counts of murder and hate crimes charges.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez identified the five victims who died and their pronouns in a press conference on Monday. Those individuals are: Kelly Loving, she/her; Daniel Aston, he/him; Derrick Lump, he/him; Ashley Paugh, she/her; and Raymond Green Vance, he/him. Loving and Aston were trans people.

"Our officers and detectives will continue to be diligent and thorough in our work to hold the suspect accountable for these horrendous acts," Vasquez said.

Vasquez also identified two people he described as heroes.

Although Vasquez said he couldn't go into specifics because of the legal case, he said that Thomas James and Richard Fierro took action to stop the shooter and acted heroically. Vance, one of the victims, was the long-time boyfriend of Fierro's daughter.

This is a developing story…