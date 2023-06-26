Club Q shooting suspect pleads guilty to 5 counts of murder

The suspect in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs pleaded guilty on Monday to five counts of murder under a plea agreement that would guarantee a life sentence.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who uses they/them pronouns, also pleaded guilty to 46 counts of attempted murder. They pleaded no contest to two counts of bias-motivated crimes, one felony and one misdemeanor.

The plea deal would avoid a lengthy and likely painful trial for victims’ families.

Authorities said Aldrich entered Club Q, a LGBTQ+ nightclub, in November with an AR-15-style rifle and indiscriminately opened fire. Five people were killed and 18 wounded.

Aldrich reportedly expressed remorse about their actions and indicated in a series of phone calls from jail to The Associated Press that they were prepared to face the consequences for the shooting.

“I intentionally and after deliberation caused the death of each victim,” Aldrich said on Monday to Judge Michael McHenry, according to the AP.

People in the courtroom on Monday wiped tears away when the judge read the names of the victims and explained the charges, the AP reported.

Aldrich was originally charged with more than 300 state counts, including hate crimes. The AP reported that the U.S. Justice Department is considering federal hate crime charges.

