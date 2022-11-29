Club Q shooting suspect's mom faces charges, documents show

Nov. 28—The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect is facing two charges over her alleged behavior just hours after her child was arrested in the Nov. 19 attack, which left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police and obtained by media outlets.

Laura Voepel, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was not booked into jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, according to Gazette news partner 9News.

Police arrived at an apartment complex at 5543 N. Union Blvd. around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 20, where they say Voepel was making "unreasonable noise next to multiple apartments." Voepel was "warned multiple times to stop yelling or she would be arrested," according to the summons.

Police attempted to place Voepel under arrest after she continued making noise. She was also charged with combatant behavior and physically resisting officers' control, the summons states.