Club Q suspect's bomb threat dismissed; victims refused to testify, DA says

A bomb threat case against alleged mass shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich went nowhere last year because the suspect's loved ones declined to testify, Colorado authorities said Thursday.

A year before Aldrich allegedly killed five people on Nov. 19 at Club Q, a Colorado Springs LGBTQ night spot, the suspect was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that prompted evacuation of about 10 homes.

The paper trail on that arrest showed no trial or conviction and little was known about the case until Thursday when an El Paso County judge unsealed court records and District Attorney Michael Allen spoke on that matter for the first time.

Aldrich's alleged victims were the suspect's mother and grandparents and they could not be reached by process servers seeking to secure their testimony, Allen said.

Aldrich had been charged with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

“The only way that it (the bomb threat case) would have prevented the (Club Q) tragedy is if the witnesses actually were present at trial, testified and somebody was convicted," Allen told reporters. "He was not convicted in that case and that person then was in custody for an extended period of time."

A victim's advocate, Kristy Bootes, appeared with Allen and said she frequently sees family members refuse testimony against loved ones.

“The victim will often feel responsible for the consequences that the perpetrator is facing. They’ll often feel a responsibility to help them change," Bootes said. "Victim recantation in family violence cases is incredibly common."

Allen bristled at any suggestion that his prosecutors didn't push that case as hard as they could have.

"We prosecuted it until we couldn’t prosecute it any longer," he said. "It would not have prevented the Club Q shooting."

He added later: "Nobody gave up on this case, we were fighting this case until the very end. We asked for a continuance the day it was dismissed."

Aldrich has been charged with 305 criminal counts including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and bias-motivated crimes.

Advocates of Colorado's red flag law have argued that more should have been done to disarm Aldrich last year.

Two weapons were seized from Aldrich at the time of the bomb threat arrest, according to Allen.

"No other firearms were obtained, signifying I guess he probably didn't have any other at that time," the prosecutor said.

Aldrich now identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com