Club security shots man in stomach
A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a nightclub security guard at Chica's Cabaret off the North Freeway
A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a nightclub security guard at Chica's Cabaret off the North Freeway
Apple's third-generation AirPods are only $140 right now in a deal on Amazon, or $30 off their usual price. This is the lowest price they've ever been, last seen during Black Friday sales. The second-generation AirPods Pro are discounted too, for $50 off.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
As Wall Street looks ahead to 2024, chief strategists are already planning their New Year's resolutions. Stay diversified, pay attention to small-cap stocks, and follow the data were among the themes they offered.
Elon Musk created a poll on Saturday asking users to vote on whether Alex Jones should be reinstated. After the majority voted "Yes," the conspiracy theorist best known for calling the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax was given his X account back.
Calling all do-it-yourselfers: this is the last tape measure you'll ever buy.
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
It’s great news that U.S. economy continues to create a lot of jobs every month. Still, it’s worth having a frank discussion about how the economy is cooling.
Burnt cookies are one thing, but your arms? No more!
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
Mobile EV charging startups seek to fill public charging gaps such as in remote locations and parking complexes.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
A 2005 Suzuki Verona, successor to the Daewoo Leganza, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Congress is in the midst of a wave of retirements with a shift that will be felt across the financial world for years to come.
A mega-popular wireless charger for $16, popular earbuds for 60% off, cozy indoor-outdoor slippers at a nearly 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Ohtani reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Ohtani's deal is worth more than certain NHL teams right now.
The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."
Your cognitive function is an important part of your health. Here's how chocolate and sleep can improve it.
Overall, “deciding on a budget” for gifts and “going over budget” were the top holiday stressors on relationships.