A Clubhouse influencer with more than 120,000 followers died less than 2 weeks after being hospitalized in LA with COVID-19

Jin Yu died of COVID-19 less than two weeks after being sent to a hospital in LA, his sister said.

Yu was a Clubhouse influencer who was cofounder of the 246,000-member "Talk Nerdy to Me" room.

His sister posted daily updates of Yu's condition on a GoFundMe site, which hit more than $135,000.

Jin Yu, a popular Clubhouse influencer, died of COVID-19 less than two weeks after being sent to hospital with the virus, according to his family.

Yu's sister, Julie Yu-Meier, on Tuesday announced on a GoFundMe page that the tech entrepreneur and investor, known as WOLFxLION on Clubhouse, died in a Los Angeles hospital that day.

"This afternoon Jin passed almost immediately after the ECMO was stopped," Yu-Meier wrote in a post. "He was surrounded by his entire family and passed as peacefully as possible."

Yu-Meier posted daily updates of Yu's condition on the site, which she created on July 31 to raise money for Yu's medical treatment. Since then, the fund has reached more than $135,000, with the highest donation being $25,000.

Yu, who had more than 120,000 followers on Clubhouse, was taken to hospital on August 1, according to his sister's post. She said that Yu was put in an intensive care unit and was transferred to a ECMO machine, which pumps blood outside the body to oxygenate it, replacing the role of the heart and lungs.

Nine days later, Yu-Meier said that his lungs took "a turn for the worst" and there were more complications.

On Tuesday, she announced that Yu had died. "I am at a loss of words as my heart is shattered in this moment but we wanted all of you to know," she said in a post.

Yu was the cofounder of the Talk Nerdy to Me Clubhouse room, which has more than 246,000 members. He was also the chief growth officer of tech company Vetz, according to his LinkedIn profile.

