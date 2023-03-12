A Clubhouse Streamer And Her Husband Were Killed By A Listener Who’d Been Harassing Her, Police Said

Zohreh Sadeghi Linkedin / Via linkedin.com

A Clubhouse streamer and her husband were killed by an obsessive stalker who then killed himself at their home in Washington state on Friday morning, police said.

Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, a software engineer who streamed in Farsi about the tech industry, was killed alongside her husband Milad Naseri, 35, after Ramin Khodakaramrezaei broke into their home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.

Speaking at a press conference, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said that Khodakaramrezaei broke into Sadeghi’s home through her mother’s bedroom. The mother was able to flee the house and called police from a neighbor's home.

Police said that Khodakaramrezaei had first discovered Sadeghi on Clubhouse after listening to a stream about gaining employment in the tech industry.

Police said Khodakaramrezaei had begun talking with Sadeghi as friends until things “escalated,” and she contacted the police in December.

According to a petition for a protection order filed by Sadeghi and obtained by local news outlet KIRO7 , Khodakaramrezaei was given a warning by police in January . She then filed the protective order with the police against Khodakaramrezaei in March, but he was never located to be served.

Lowe said one of the biggest challenges during the police investigation was trying to locate Khodakaramrezaei because of his profession as a truck driver. Investigators had been attempting to locate him for an arrest in addition to serving the protective order, Lowe said.

“This was an individual who by virtue of his profession moved by place to place, so it was difficult to I’ll say pin him down to a location it wasn't as though he was local and we had a local address to where we could either do surveillance or find him serve the protective order etcetera,” Lowe said.

In her petition for the protective order, Sadeghi expressed fear for herself and loved ones over Khodakaramrezaei's obsessive behavior. She mentioned in the document that Khodakaramrezaei told her he had a history of domestic violence involving his ex-wife and was not afraid to break the law. She described him as having “bursts of anger and [being] completely delusional.”

Police said that Khodakaramrezaei had harassed Sadeghi over the phone for months, in one instance, calling her more than 100 times in one day. Lowe added that he had also brought Sadeghi “items of affections” and mailed them to her home.

Sadeghi’s petition said that Khodakaramrezaei’s behavior included leaving her voicemails that threatened her, threatening to burn himself and the trees surrounding her home, and demanding she delete her Instagram account or make it public so he could see what she posted, the petition said.

“Khodakaramrezaei’s voice messages to me have been the cause of anxiety and insomnia for me,” Sadeghi wrote.

Sadeghi added that he contacted her husband 20 times every day and told him he had installed an app on his phone that has been recording her.

“He sent an edited snippet of the recording. I was not in an emotional state to listen to it, but I feel really violated that he has been recording me without my consent,” Sadeghi wrote.

He also went as far as acquiring her friends phone numbers and home addresses, according to the petition.

Khodakaramrezaei had showed up in person at the Sadeghi’s neighborhood several times, staying at nearby inns and parking down the street from her home, according to the document. She said he had sent a gift and indicated he hired a jazz band to play in front of her home for two hours but canceled later.

Sadeghi also said she had had major back surgery which impacted her mobility, and she feared about her ability to “respond to a crisis.”

“All of this has caused me great distress and pain, and now I am suffering from a deep-seated fear for my safety. It has taken a toll on my recovery,” Sadeghi wrote in the document. “I haven’t been able to open the curtains in my bedroom out of fear of him being outside watching me.”