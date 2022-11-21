Clues from a cut off manbun lead police to suspect in fatal shooting, Texas cops say

A trail of clues following a fatal shooting led to the arrest of a suspect who had fled hundreds of miles, Texas authorities said.

Chungu Mishele, 24, was found dead from a single gunshot in Abilene just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Abilene Police Department said in a Nov. 21 news release.

Police investigation found that, shortly before the shooting, Mishele and a woman got into an altercation in a parking lot, prompting the woman to call her brother, KTXS reported, citing court documents. The brother showed up with several other men, including 18-year-old Brandon Neely.

Neely, who police identified as the shooter, had “long hair that was wrapped up in a bun,” the woman told police, KTAB reported, citing court documents.

Neely is accused of shooting Mishele, then going into a nearby apartment with the group where he cut off his manbun, wrapped the murder weapon in cloth, and hid the bundle, KTX reported.

Police found these items and traced them back to Neely, issuing a warrant for his arrest, KTAB reported.

Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office in Wills Point — about 240 miles east of Abilene — arrested Neely on Sunday, Nov. 20, the release said.

Neely is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Abilene is 155 miles east of Fort Worth.

