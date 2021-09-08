Clues about defense strategy emerge at hearing for 9/11 terror suspects

The Daily Beast

AP Photo/Mary AltafferThe former president and co-founder of NXIVM—who has admitted to going to extreme lengths to protect the shadowy self-help group and its deranged sex-cult leader—has been sentenced to 42 months in prison.Nancy Salzman, 66, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to racketeering conspiracy for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of personal growth through sacrifice. Prosecutors asked for a sentence on the “high end” of the recomm