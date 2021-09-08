Clues about defense strategy emerge at hearing for 9/11 terror suspects
The pretrial hearings for five alleged 9/11 conspirators resumed Wednesday at Guantanamo Bay. The proceedings are happening as the nation and world prepare to mark 20 years since the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.