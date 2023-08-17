Clues show humans aren’t the only ones scaling Yosemite’s Half Dome, rangers warn

Evidence of a black bear has been found on the summit of the Half Dome, Yosemite National Park rangers reported.

“Yosemite bears are excellent climbers and can easily tackle the 46-degree angle- no cables needed!” rangers said in a news release.

The picturesque mountain, a popular destination for climbers and hikers, has 425 feet of cables to help humans make the ascent.

While humans are required to obtain permits to scale Half Dome, bears are exempt, rangers noted.

“This observation serves as a good reminder that bear safety applies EVERYWHERE in Yosemite,” rangers warned.

They advised climbers to keep backpacks and scented items, such as food, within arm’s reach on the mountain.

“For the safety of people and animals alike, keep your friends close and your food closer,” rangers said.

Half Dome stands at 8,800 feet above sea level.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

Bear bursts into home, injures 82-year-old woman inside, Colorado officials say

Otter attacks three women tubing in Montana river, hospitalizing one, officials say

Bear chills out in backyard spa, California video shows. ‘I don’t blame him’