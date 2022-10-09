When Will Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Become Profitable?

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Cluey Ltd, an education technology company, provides online tutoring, learning support, and co/extracurricular services in Australia. The AU$67m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$21m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Cluey will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Cluey

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Consumer Services analysts is that Cluey is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$2.3m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Cluey's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Cluey has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Cluey, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Cluey's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should look at:

Story continues

Valuation: What is Cluey worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Cluey is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Cluey’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here