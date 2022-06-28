Clumsy burglar falls through drive-thru window at Captain D’s

A burglar had a fall from grace when he broke into a Memphis Captain D’s, according to surveillance video released by the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police shared video of a man climbing through the drive-thru window of a Captain D’s restaurant on EH Crump Boulevard on June 23.

After the man falls to the floor, he can be seen walking through the business.

Police said he stole merchandise before leaving.

If you recognize this man, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

