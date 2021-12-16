Cluster of snakes found slithering in wall of Target men’s bathroom in Pennsylvania

A group of snakes found slithering around inside the walls of a Target restroom in Pennsylvania were wrangled and removed recently.

“Over the weekend we got in quite a few new patients,” the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said in a Dec. 15 Facebook post.

The rescue group said six snakes were removed from the men’s restroom inside a Target, located in Beaver County.

The non-venomous DeKay’s brown snakes were brumating — the reptile equivalent of hibernating — and somehow settled on the bathroom wall as their home to ride out the winter.

While the snakes are “healthy and active,” the group will be keeping them safe and warm until April, since their brumation period was interrupted. They’ll be set free just in time for mating season, the rescuers said.

While the idea of snakes wriggling through the walls, particularly the walls of a restroom, is distressing to some, DeKay’s brown snakes aren’t dangerous to humans, according to the wildlife group.

Besides having no venom, they typically only grow to around 19 inches in length and mostly feast on worms and slugs, the post said.

