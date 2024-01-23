Clusters of ladybugs converge on a Santa Monica Mountains trail. Here's why

Heaps of ladybugs recently turned branches, leaves and patches of trees along a Santa Monica Mountains trail into a moving jumble of red wings and tiny black dots.

A cold spell may be the reason for the pileup, said Ileene Anderson, a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity.

"They don't produce their own body heat," she said. "So, they group together to try to stay warm. Also, it helps in finding mates."

Anderson, based in Los Angeles, said the phenomenon isn't unusual. People spot the masses of ladybugs – called aggregations – often during cold times of the year.

"In Southern California, we don't have those as often as other parts of California or beyond," she said. "But they do this relatively regularly."

Why do ladybugs huddle together?

The ladybugs – actually a small beetle – likely want to go some place where they can be warm, find a mate and hang out, according to Anderson.

They can go into a sort of state of dormancy, especially in colder areas, and stay huddled together for weeks, she said.

The recent mass of red beetles showed up in an area called Split Rock off the Mishe Mokwa Trail. The path off Yerba Buena Road in Ventura County is part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

What can people do to help?

The clusters appear similar to those of monarch butterflies, which also don't produce their own body heat, experts said.

For weeks each year, the butterflies' folded wings can be spotted by the hundreds or even thousands in stands of eucalyptus and other trees in the area.

If people spot the ladybug masses, Anderson recommended giving them space.

"These guys are trying to make it through the cold time of the year. It's good to take pictures but not to disturb them," she said. "As the weather warms up, they will disperse and go find their favorite foods."

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Massive clusters of ladybugs spotted on a Santa Monica Mountains trail