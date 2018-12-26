Is CLX Communications AB (publ) (STO:CLX) Worth kr80.60 Based On Intrinsic Value?

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of CLX Communications AB (publ) (STO:CLX) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for CLX Communications by following the link below.

See our latest analysis for CLX Communications

The model

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) SEK193.00 SEK216.00 SEK254.88 SEK298.21 SEK345.92 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 18%, capped from 42.59% Est @ 17%, capped from 42.59% Est @ 16%, capped from 42.59% Present Value Discounted @ 9.25% SEK176.67 SEK180.99 SEK195.49 SEK209.37 SEK222.32

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= kr985m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr346m × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (9.2% – 0.7%) = kr4.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = kr4.1b ÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)5 = kr2.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is kr3.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of SEK67.14. Relative to the current share price of SEK80.6, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

OM:CLX Intrinsic Value Export December 26th 18 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at CLX Communications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.919. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For CLX, there are three essential factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does CLX have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does CLX’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of CLX? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St does a DCF calculation for every SE stock every 6 hours, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



