Clyburn says Ketanji Brown Jackson is 'a good choice' for Supreme Court, calls for bipartisan support

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers sounded off Sunday about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Washington, D.C. federal appeals court judge nominated by President Joe Biden for the Supreme Court.

Jackson, a former public defender, had served as a judge for a decade after being nominated for U.S. District Court judge by former President Barack Obama in 2012. Her years of experience contrasts with several current Supreme Court justices, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Sunday.

“She’s actually had more experience as a judge than four of the people who are currently on the Supreme Court,” Klobuchar told “Fox News Sunday” host Harris Faulkner.

The Minnesota senator also pointed out that some of Jackson's family members — her brother and an uncle — have a long history in law enforcement. Klobuchar said that background, combined with bipartisan support for Jackson when she was recently confirmed by the Senate for the federal appeals court, combats Republican criticism that Jackson is too far-left.

“I just find those words offensive, honestly,” she said. “Because what I look at is this incredibly experienced woman who came up from parents (who) were public school teachers, did everything she could, star of her high school debate team, and is now nominated for the Supreme Court. And I think she’s going to be a great judge.”

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., called for “strong bipartisan support” Sunday during the upcoming Senate confirmation hearings for Jackson.

“This is beyond politics. This is about the country, our pursuit of a more perfect union, and this is demonstrative of another step in that pursuit. And I would hope that all my Republican friends will look upon it that way,” Clyburn, who backed South Carolina Judge J. Michelle Childs for the role, told Margaret Brennan on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington.

Despite his preferences, Clyburn said Jackson is “a good choice.”

“It was a choice that brings onto the court a background and some experiences that nobody else on the court will have. And I think when you look at not just her background in the family, life, but also her profession, she was a public defender. That adds a new perspective to the court,” he said.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who voted against Jackson's nomination to the Court of Appeals, said he will take a "very deep dive" into the confirmation process this time around.

"Look, her nomination and her confirmation would or will be historic," Romney told Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union. "And like anyone nominated by the president of the United States, she deserves a very careful look, a very deep dive. And I will provide fresh eyes to that evaluation, and hope that I will be able to support her in the final analysis."

