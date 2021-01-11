Clyburn says office intrusion is more evidence of an inside job

‘They didn’t go to where my name was, they went to where I usually hang out,’ said Clyburn

TMZ reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation believes that individuals who work at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. played a role in assisting rioters during Wednesday’s attack.

Congressman Jim Clyburn was angry that his unmarked third-floor office was found and looted by rioters who stole his iPad. In an interview on CBS, the House Majority Whip said, “somebody on the inside of those buildings was complicit.”

Jim Clyburn says what we are all already thinking:



“Somebody on the inside" of the Capitol riot was "complicit" in letting the MAGA mob inside… pic.twitter.com/3e8vBQaBuM — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 10, 2021

In an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union with correspondent Jake Tapper, he said the arrival of rioters at the unmarked office where he spends most of his time working, raised red flags.

Read More: American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

“I’m saying that I have an unmarked office that you gotta know exactly where it is. It is where I spend most of my time doing my work as the Majority Whip. I have a staff. We work pretty hard trying to keep up with members, trying to make sure they do an effective job of managing the votes once they get to the floor,” Clyburn said.

“And that office is where I do most of my work, and for some reason, these people showed up at that office, but the office where my name is above the door, on the door, and my position above the door was not disturbed.”

Clyburn continued, “I’m just saying. They didn’t go to where my name was, they went to where I usually hang out, so that to me suggests that something untoward was going on.”

Story continues

Wow. Rep. Clyburn says rioters somehow knew where his unmarked office is and showed up there on Wednesday.



"That to me indicates something untoward may have been going on," he tells Jake Tapper pic.twitter.com/qlyVrdTqPp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2021

Political reporter Hugo Lowell tweeted that a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a laptop was also stolen from her office during the attack.

Spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms just now that a laptop was stolen from her office when the Trump mob attacked the Capitol. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he also had his iPad stolen. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 8, 2021

Read More: Pence reportedly still considering 25th Amendment

The FBI arrested Richard Morris Barnett, the Arkansas man who was photographed in Pelosi’s office, two days after the riots.

He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol property, and theft of public money, property, or record, according to USA Today.

If convicted, Barnett faces one year in prison.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Clyburn says office intrusion is more evidence of an inside job appeared first on TheGrio.