Clyburn thinks Sanders may make it tougher for Democrats to keep House majority

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) thinks that even if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) proves himself the preferred candidate of the Democratic party nationwide, his win could have consequences down the line.

In an appearance on ABC's This Week, host George Stephanopoulos asked Clyburn if a victory from Sanders, who describes himself as a Democratic Socialist, could harm the Democrats' chances of maintaining its majority in the House. Clyburn said it will likely add an "extra burden" in some places like more moderate and conservatives districts in South Carolina, where Democrats pulled upsets in the last midterms. Clyburn said it'll be a challenge to hold on to those districts if candidates have to advocate for a Democratic Socialist.

"South Carolinians are pretty leery about that title 'socialist," he said.









“A lot of people think so,” Rep. Jim Clyburn tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if Sanders being the nominee could put the House majority in danger. “I think that that would be a real burden for us in these states,” he says, pointing to "socialist" label. https://t.co/erJgQTZHM7 pic.twitter.com/eQiU1ORA6L — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 23, 2020

Clyburn also said he'll finally make an endorsement this coming Wednesday, the morning after Tuesday's debate in South Carolina. Clyburn serves as the majority whip, and his support will likely go a long way in the Palmetto State, though it seems unlikely Sanders will get the nod.

More stories from theweek.com

The stunning Southern Baptist controversy over Donald Trump and Russell Moore, explained

National security adviser says what he's heard about Russia aiding Trump re-election doesn't 'make any sense'

A moderate's 2020 lament

