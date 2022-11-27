Clyburn wants Democrats to pass voting rights, election reform bills in lame duck

TheStreet.com

The overnight collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has caused untold bewilderment in the crypto space and in the business community, which is still trying to figure out how a company, valued at $32 billion in February, crumbled in a matter of days. U.S. Regulators -- the Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-- have opened investigations, as have authorities in the Bahamas, where FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lived and where the cryptocurrency exchange was based. Since Bankman-Fried's crypto empire filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, the dealings of the fallen king of crypto with politicians have come under scrutiny.