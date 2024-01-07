Clyburn warns Biden has kept his promises but people don't know it. Why he's 'very concerned'

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talks to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 29, 2020 after winning the South Carolina primary.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said he's not worried about President Joe Biden losing Black voters who helped him win four years ago, but he's "very concerned."

Clyburn said he sat down with Biden and shared concerns − none of which are the president's handling of the job.

"My problem is we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done," Clyburn said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.

Clyburn was instrumental in helping Biden win the South Carolina primary in 2020, effectively turning his campaign around and putting him on a path to the White House.

Voters this year aren't hearing enough messages about Biden's accomplishments, Clyburn said. He pointed to student loan debt relief, capping insulin at $35 a month, passing the Inflation Reduction Act and appointing more Black women to the country's highest courts than all other presidents combined.

"This president is keeping his promises, but people keep focusing on the one or two things he did not get accomplished," Clyburn said.

Though Republican attorneys general and the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Biden from providing student debt relief for as many Americans as he wanted to, the president found a workaround to relieve $132 billion for 3.4 million people, the South Carolina lawmaker said.

Biden urged lawmakers to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which passed the House in 2021 but not the narrowly divided Senate. "But we are going to keep working until we get it done," Clyburn said.

The South Carolina lawmaker's concerns come as most 2024 polls show Biden trailing Trump. In 2020, no major poll showed Trump defeating Biden, but Clyburn said it's like comparing apples to oranges. He said the 2020 polls that showed Biden winning were conducted after he won South Carolina and was considered the Democratic nominee. Polls show him trailing now are taken when there are multiple GOP and third-party candidates to consider.

"These polls are not a true reflection of where voters are," Clyburn said. "I don't pay attention to those things until we get a contest going forward and the primaries are behind us."

