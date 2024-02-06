Clyde Elementary third graders get down to business during Career Day

CLYDE - Third Grade Career Day was held at Clyde Elementary School on Feb. 2 when more than 80 third graders from Clyde and Green Springs learned about a variety of careers, from being a small business owner to being a county commissioner.

The event was hosted by Clyde Elementary School counselor Brooke Michael and Green Springs Elementary counselor Amy Kneisley. The two created Third Grade Career Day about five years ago.

Frankart volunteers at one career station

Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart, a Green Springs resident, manned one of 12 stations. Frankart explained to the students the difference between applying for a job and being elected, like a county commissioner. He also discussed the soft skills needed for his job, such as the ability to lead and work well with others.

“Our goal is to expose the kids to careers and learn about soft skills. We want them to learn what it takes to follow certain career pathways,” Michael said. “Like Commissioner Frankart explained to them, we what them to know how to get the actual job they want, and we want to get them excited about opportunities.”

Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart talks to kids about his job during Third Grade Career Day at Clyde Elementary School on Feb. 2.

Other business leaders participate in Career Day

Several businesses were represented, including Cosi Bella Boutique, Cedar Point and Crown Battery.

“We were trying to represent different career threads, including business, manufacturing, medical and entertainment,” Michael said. “We encourage them to pick jobs that match their interests and skills.”

The schools begin exposing students to careers in kindergarten.

“At Green Springs and Clyde, we do career lessons starting in kindergarten,” Michael said.

Frankart told the kids he learned leadership skills when he joined 4-H in third grade. Several of the youths told him about their own 4-H projects, including showing goats and learning to sew. Frankart said those projects were helping them become future leaders.

Seneca County Commissioner Bill Frankart hosted one of 12 career stations at Clyde Elementary School on Feb. 2. He said he learned leadership skills through 4-H.

The students learned from Frankart that math lessons are important because many jobs require math. County commissioners, he said, manage a lot of money, and several students guessed the county budget was $1,000. In addition to being a county commissioner, Frankart is a lifelong farmer. In the warm months, he splits his days between the commissioners’ office and his combine.

“I’m a farmer and a county commissioner. I have the best of both worlds,” he said. “It’s nice to get up and go to work.”

