Clyde police detain eight in suspected human smuggling operation

CLYDE - The Clyde Police Department on Wednesday morning assisted U.S. Border Patrol in making a stop of a vehicle suspect to be involved in human smuggling, Clyde police announced via a post on social media.

According to the notice, a Clyde police officer and Border Patrol agents detained eight people believed to be involved in the smuggling operation: seven passengers believed to be from Mexico and Guatemala, and the driver from Honduras.

The Clyde police had assisted the Border Patrol in a similar operation earlier in the week, police said.

