Clydescope to fold at year's end; Clyde Development Authority to take over

CLYDE - Clydescope Economic Development Corporation, which has been supporting and promoting local business for nearly 30 years, will close its doors at the end of the year. In its place will be a stronger, more efficient mode of business development, the Clyde Development Authority, which was established in September 2022.

“We were duplicating efforts, and we determined it was nonviable to continue Clydescope at this time,” said Clydescope Director Bill Brown. “We determined the city will be better suited to take over economic development efforts. They can do it more effectively and efficiently.”

This black building, located at 102 S. Main St., Clyde, is owned by the Clyde Development Authority, which will utilize the building for two retail spaces and eight apartments.

New CDA board to include Brown, city officials, two others

Brown will serve on the CDA board along with Clyde City Manager Justin LaBenne, Clyde Finance Director Frank Weasner, and local residents Jeff Gillmor and Rebecca Estep.

The CDA will operate as a port authority under Ohio Revised Code.

ORC 4582 authorizes port authorities to engage in activities “that enhance, foster, aid, provide, or promote transportation, economic development, housing, recreation, education, governmental operations, culture, or research within the jurisdiction of the port authority.”

The CDA opens doors to economic development that were closed to Clydescope.

“There was a realization that more needed to be done in a more efficient way,” Brown said.

Under state law granting port authorities the power to acquire and lease property, the CDA purchased a downtown building at 102 S. Main St. and will utilize the space to draw business to downtown and create residential opportunities.

The Clyde Development Authority will completely replace Clydescope Economic Development Corporation, which will be shuttered at the end of the year. The CDA will maintain the mission of Clydescope but will work more efficiently.

CDA to oversee one downtown buildings

“The CDA controls the building. There will be two retail spaces on the first floor, and the second and third floors will have four apartments each,” Brown said.

The purchase helps the CDA meet its goal of improving the downtown shopping district.

“The mission of the CDA is to “revitalize the downtown, attract, support, and incentivize new businesses, large and small, renovate the downtown residential and office spaces, improve the overall appearance of the city's anchor points, and bring art, culture, and vibrancy to small-town Clyde, Ohio,” according to the CDA website.

The Clyde Development Authority will support and promote Clyde businesses.

“We will hopefully create a better quality of life and more opportunities for our citizens,” Brown said.

Donations that have been made to Clydescope’s 2024 Capital Campaign can be refunded. Donations that are not refunded will be redirected to the CDA. Donations to the CDA are welcome and will be utilized to promote and retain retail, commercial and industrial growth in the city.

The CDA will also utilize donations to fund grants for exterior improvements to downtown businesses.

“We want to make sure downtown is looking inviting for the community and for visitors,” Brown said.

The CDA can be reached through the city manager’s office at 222 N. Main St. in Clyde.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Clyde Development Authority will lead economic development efforts