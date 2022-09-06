Clymer man shoots at house, state police say

Sep. 6—INDIANA, Pa. — A Clymer man was arrested Tuesday after firing a shot from a rifle toward an occupied home, according to state police in Indiana.

Troopers charged Bryce Anthony Knepp, 21, with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Knepp was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Indiana County Jail.

Troopers responded at 9:24 a.m. to the 2000 block of Barr Slope Road in Green Township for a report of a gunshot at a residence. Knepp allegedly fired one round from a .243 caliber rifle through a closed first floor window in the direction of the residence next door.

Knepp believed he was firing at an unknown male whom he believed he saw outside of the home, troopers said.

Troopers said the neighboring home was occupied but there was no evidence of a bullet strike. Troopers were unable to confirm there was anyone outside either home.

Troopers seized a rifle, a magazine and a spent shell casing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Troop A at 724-357-1960.