CMA 'Solves' Top 20 Business Problems

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMA, a full-service communications, marketing and association management firm, announced today that it will publish a new tell-all list of client successes that will underscore its "Expect Results" tagline.

Ranging from lack of sales leads to more brand awareness to digital brand "makeovers," CMA has started to tell its own story in terms of problem-solving. The award-winning firm plans to add more client-success stories, spanning 20 common business problems, through the summer.

"Marketing is an exercise in problem-solving," said Jeffrey Barnhart, CMA's CEO and founder. "Because we provide integrated marketing campaigns—involving websites and mobile apps, digital advertising, SEO, social media and public relations all in house—we tend to solve more than one problem at the same time. It's more multi-fixing as opposed to multi-tasking. Our new collection of stories will share our far-reaching capabilities."

Here is a sampling of the problems that CMA continues to solve:

How Can We Help You Manage Crisis Communications?

When a New Jersey distillery closed in March due to COVID-19, it decided to shift production to hand sanitizer with enough alcohol to kill viruses. They wanted to help first responders first with their new product amid the pandemic.

So the family-owned business called CMA, which delivered a public relations campaign that put customers on their curb waiting to pick up their orders.

How Can We Help You Gain Leads Through Digital Marketing?

When an LED lighting manufacturer wanted more sales leads for its interior and exterior products, it asked for help.

CMA developed an integrated marketing program that tailored content and creative for more than a half-dozen target audiences. Social media, advertising and media relations generated impressions, clicks and media placements.

And CMA delivered hundreds of leads.

How Can We Help You Engage Your Target Audience?

When a group of event service professionals wanted more engagement from its members, the association asked for a strategic plan.

CMA implemented a public relations campaign that positioned the association as a trusted content provider by several key industry publications. In addition, CMA developed a series of blogs that reinforced the vital role that event planners play in the industry.

As a result, CMA delivered more media placements, impressions and web traffic to fuel an increase in member engagement.

How Can We Help You Build Thought Leadership?

When the United States launched the Paycheck Protection Program to incentivize small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll amid the COVID-19 crisis, no media outlet called one of the fastest growing community banks in search of expertise.

But CMA saw the opportunity and immediately launched a virtual news bureau, delivering media relations to its contacts at top-tier national news outlets, as well as state and local publications. Suddenly, the New Jersey-based community bank was positioned as a leader in how smaller community and regional banks were responding to the federal program.

CMA's public relations efforts delivered more than half-a-billion reach, building upon the bank's growing reputation.

How Can We Help You Update Your Brand For The Digital Age?

IM Supply, which provides electrical and lighting maintenance, repair and operations across North America, asked CMA to give its brand a bold, new look-at-me digital platform that showcased its breadth and credibility across its industry.

CMA's integrated web and content team developed a cohesive, multifaceted brand awareness campaign that included:

A new website that included FAQs, SEO best practices, new imagery and updated, easier-to-understand content

A commercially focused animated corporate video that explained the client's streamlined process and benefits

Industry blogs

Social media advertising

As a result, CMA delivered a 387.7% increase in website users to establish the brand in a digital world.

