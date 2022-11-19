CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.035

The board of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.035 per share on the 5th of January. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

CMC Markets' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by CMC Markets' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CMC Markets' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, CMC Markets' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was £0.107, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.124. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.4% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See CMC Markets' Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. CMC Markets has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.7% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

CMC Markets Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think CMC Markets might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CMC Markets that investors should take into consideration. Is CMC Markets not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

