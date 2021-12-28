CMCSS teacher sex case: Court records show victim was 13 years old

A virtual Clarksville-Montgomery County School System teacher is facing sex charges in connection with allegations involving a 13-year-old in her care.

Heather Frazier, 38, was indicted by the December term of the Montgomery County Grand Jury on four counts of sexual battery and four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure-forcible fondling. She was arrested on Dec. 22.

Frazier, a former Northeast High School teacher, allegedly had sexual contact with the teenager sometime between Aug. 1, 2020 and May 17, 2021, according to court documents obtained by The Leaf-Chronicle.

"The defendant (Frazier) knew or had reason to know ... that the victim did not consent," a court document states. At the time of the offense, Frazier had parental or custodial authority over the victim and used the authority to accomplish the sexual contact, the document notes.

The Leaf-Chronicle reached out to CMCSS previously for comment. The district said the investigation is not related to Frazier's position as a teacher in the district. CMCSS placed Frazier on alternative worksite after being notified of the investigation, according to the district's spokesperson Anthony Johnson.

Frazier has served as a virtual school teacher in CMCSS this year.

Prior to that, she had been at Northeast High since 2016.

This is the second former Northeast High school teacher who has been charged with sexual battery this year. Math teacher Liliana Martiza Alvarez, 46, was arrested in September.

