CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume of 7.2 Million Contracts in Q1 2020, Up 57 Percent from Q1 2019

LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved record international average daily volume (ADV) of 7.2 million contracts in Q1 2020, up 57 percent year on year, and surpassing the previous quarterly record of 5.3 million contracts traded during the second quarter of 2019. This record, reflecting all trading done outside North America, was driven largely by growth in Equity and Interest Rate products, up 152 percent and 46 percent respectively.

In Q1 2020, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit a record 5.4 million contracts, up 54 percent from Q1 2019. This was due to a strong performance in Equity and Interest Rate products in the region, up 139 percent and 46 percent respectively, compared to the same period in 2019.

Asia Pacific Q1 2020 ADV reached a record 1.6 million contracts, up 73 percent from Q1 2019. This was driven by a 195 percent growth in Equity products, 76 percent growth in Metals products, and 59 percent growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Latin America ADV was 182,000 contracts in Q1 2020, up 21 percent from the corresponding period in 2019. This was led by a 138 percent growth in Equity products and 34 percent growth in Foreign Exchange products in the region.

"In the first quarter of this year, we have seen unprecedented market conditions leading to increased volatility, and our record international volumes reflect a heightened need for risk management," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. "We are committed to continuing to provide a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace for clients to manage their risk around the clock and around the world."

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 32.1 million contracts during the month of March, up 68% from March 2019. First-quarter 2020 ADV reached a record 27 million contracts, an increase of 45% from Q1 2019. Open interest at the end of March was 123 million contracts.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

